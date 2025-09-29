Launching today
Create social media content in seconds

Creavit Studio is a professional macOS screen recording and video editing software. It features background removal, camera cursor tracking, GIF/media overlays, dynamic camera layouts, and smart zoom to highlight key moments in your recordings.
ProductivitySocial MediaVideo
onur aslan
Creavit Studio is a macOS screen recording and video editing tool designed for creating professional-looking content quickly.


Key features include:

  • Background Removal: Easily remove and replace video backgrounds without a green screen.

  • Custom Cursor: Customize the cursor appearance after recording for clarity and branding.

  • Camera Tracking: Keep the camera focused on the cursor for engaging tutorials and demos.

  • Automatic Zoom & Focus: Intelligent zoom and focus to highlight key areas during recording.

  • Dynamic Camera Layouts: Advanced camera positioning with multiple layout options. Resize, reposition, and customize your camera view dynamically.

  • Media Overlay System: Add GIFs, images, and videos as overlays. Layer multiple media elements with custom positioning and timing.

  • Export & Optimization: Export in multiple formats and resolutions. Optimize for different platforms with custom quality settings.

Ideal for:

  • Content creators producing social media videos

  • Product marketers creating demo videos

  • Educators and trainers developing video tutorials

Creavit Studio offers a streamlined workflow, enabling users to produce high-quality videos without extensive editing experience, making it a powerful alternative to more complex video editing software.

Hemantha Vijay

Congrats on the launch! Creavit Studio looks fantastic—powerful screen recording and video editing with smart features like background removal and dynamic camera layouts will be super helpful for creators.

onur aslan
Maker

@hemantha_vijay1 Thanks a lot, Hemantha! I really appreciate your kind words. I’m glad to hear that features like background removal and dynamic camera layouts are useful. Can’t wait to see what you’ll create!

