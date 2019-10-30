I used to love this marketplace because it allowed me to sell my goods when I first entered the digital marketplace. But now I like it less and less. Unfortunately, authors can't protect their copyrights here (any other author can copy my product, modify it slightly and put it up for sale without the CM team's oversight). Because of the ranking system, sales are only works in the top pages, and the site doesn't try to help with sales of works from the past. I have to promote my products on my own. Without my involvement, my items just don't sell, but at the same time the site takes 50% of the sales. There used to be a lot of tools here to help all members make money. Today I have no desire to sell here. Anyway, thanks for the product!

Helpful Share Report 1yr ago