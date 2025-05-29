Cravingless
Launching today
Healthy & delicious recipes for any craving•0 reviews•
44 followers
Cravingless - Healthy recipes for any craving Stop fighting your cravings. Satisfy them the healthy way.
@ivascu_george very interesting, good luck on your launch!
@vincent_jiang Thanks 🙌
Hey George, I like the idea. Can anybody contribute his/her recipes? :)
@busmark_w_nika Thanks! 🙌 Love that idea - we're actually planning to collaborate with health-focused chefs and wellness influencers to expand our recipe collection. Community contributions are definitely on our roadmap! 👨🍳✨
Cravingless hits that sweet spot—literally. Love the idea of embracing cravings instead of resisting them, and turning them into healthier choices.
@supa_l Exactly! 🎯 Fighting cravings never works long-term. We'd rather work WITH your brain than against it - satisfy what you want, just make it better for you! 🙌✨