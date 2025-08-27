Launching today
Hey all! 🖖🏼
We are super excited to present Crates to the Product Hunt community and get your feedback!
It all started because, besides being coders and product people, we are dedicated, obsessed music people too!
We found that there was no software out there to help us manage our ever-growing music collections - a tool we could trust and tweak to meet our needs.
So we built Crates as the music collection app to become our music home - a home even for the more demanding music enthusiasts - people like us with scattered libraries of files, deep archives we've been passionately building all these years; online collections on Discogs, Bandcamp, YouTube, SoundCloud, and more.
Crates unifies all our music under one hood, enables high-quality playback and in-app streaming, empowers deep customization, and fosters community-driven discovery of music — the kind that excites and matters!
Unlike mainstream services that feel generic or raise ethical concerns, we set out to deliver a personal, transparent experience: you own your data, you control how you engage with music, and there are no ads or exploitative subscriptions. Think of it as a user-first, advanced S***ify — but running on your own devices!
We use Crates every single day, love it, keep improving it — but the work is never over!
And that's why we're here: we want to hear from you - what you'd need from your dream music app, what works and what doesn't in the current version of Crates, and what we should prioritize building next.
And if you are excited by the vision - we'd love your help - whether that's feedback, ideas, or even building together (community add-ons coming up!)
Let’s empower users, make the music ecosystem fairer, more personal - and make music collecting exciting again!”
