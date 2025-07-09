Launching today
No more wasting time or money on the wrong course. CourseCorrect scans the internet to match you with the right one based on your level, experience and skills. Get insights into job demand, salary growth, and what skills will really advance your career.
Hey Product Hunt!
I'm Vimal, co-founder of CourseCorrect - an AI-powered course matchmaker that helps you find the right upskilling course to actually move your career forward.
Our startup began with an expensive mistake. I spent $300 and 4 months on a course that everyone raved about, except it did nothing for my career. The truth? Picking a course online often feels like guesswork.
Most platforms want to show you all the courses. We asked: what if we just showed you the one that matters?
That’s what CourseCorrect does. It doesn’t just list options, it matches you to the right one based on your goals, skills, and experience level.
Here’s how it works:
- Our AI (Cora) asks you a few simple questions about your background and goals.
- It then scans 150,000+ courses across platforms like Udemy, Coursera, EdX etc. to compare content, reviews, pricing, skills taught etc. then recommends the top 2 courses that fit you best.
And we don’t stop there. CourseCorrect shows you the skills you will learn with the course, what job roles can open up for you and even what salary to expect after taking the course!
Our vision is to help professionals map their entire career path, showing you what to learn, when, and why it matters, so you can actually move forward with confidence.
This launch means everything to us. Hope it helps you feel a little less overwhelmed, and a lot more confident. Would love your thoughts and feedback if this resonates.
No bias’ claims are bold! How does the AI avoid platform/incentive skew?
- Does it weight student outcomes over marketing claims?
- Can we see why a course was recommended? (e.g., grad salary data, completion rates)
- What prevents paid placements from influencing rankings?
Transparency builds trust! 🔍
@erliza_p Love this 👌 Transparency’s everything.
No pay-to-play — we don’t take money to bump courses.
Outcomes > marketing — we weigh real learner data (completion, reviews, career impact).
You’ll see why something’s recommended (not just “trust us”).
It’s built to help learners win, not platforms.
Hey Vimal! CourseCorrect sounds like a lifesaver for anyone trying to upskill without wasting time and money. I love how it takes the guesswork out of finding the right course and focuses on real career impact. The personalized guidance is a game-changer. Cheers to the launch! 🚀
@alex_cloudstar Thanks, Alex! That’s exactly the problem we wanted to solve: no more endless scrolling, just the right course with real career impact. Appreciate the support!