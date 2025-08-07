Launching today
cospec
Write workflows in an IDE and deploy MCP servers
16 followers
cospec is an IDE that allows you and your team to connect data from any platform, write workflows and deploy unified MCP servers for your AI agents. All with no code.
Agnes AI
Finally, someone tackling the "AI agents can't see the *whole* picture" problem—letting workflows pull from everywhere is so smart, ngl this is gonna save teams major time.
Love how cospec actually lets AI see *all* your tools at once—no more context switching chaos, fr. This is a gamechanger for real workflows, ngl!