Hey PH,
I'm Tony, CEO at Cosmic. We're excited to announce the launch of the Cosmic AI Platform, a revolutionary system that transforms how you create content, build, and deploy applications.
The Cosmic AI Platform reinvents what a CMS can be - it's now a complete AI-enabled application development and deployment platform. Build and deploy anything you can imagine using natural language, in minutes.
Key features:
- AI Content Studio: Generate complete content models and content from natural language descriptions
- AI-Powered Development: Build applications with Next.js, React, Astro, and Vue.js using AI
- Full Deployment Pipeline: GitHub integration, Vercel deployments, environment management, and domain services
The platform is available now on all Cosmic accounts. We've increased our free tier to 300k tokens (up from 10k) so you can try these new capabilities.
We'd love to get your feedback!
Tony