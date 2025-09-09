Launching today
Your invisible AI meeting assistant
Never freeze in meetings again. Convo analyzes your calls in real time and suggests what to say next. It pulls key facts about the person, recalls past conversations, and offers ready-to-use lines. No meeting bots. No integrations. Just real-time help.
Manna
I love that it works without any awkward bots or integrations. So theoretically it support all of online meeting platforms, right?