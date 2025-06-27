Content Gap Report for LLM SEO
Discover what content your competitors rank for that you don't. Get AI-powered content gap analysis with personas, topics, and actionable recommendations.
Hey Hunters, makers & creators.
As a marketer growing brands like @Swelly 4.0 from 0 to 10 million users almost entirely organically I learned one brutal thing about marketing: No marketer knows everything. For me SEO was something I never really understood.
So when ChatGPT changed how people search I wanted to be the best in the field of this new SEO: LLMSEO, ASO,... Call it what you want. I wanted to hone it. In the last 30 days @__tosh & I built and shipped 3 tools helping marketers to understand, and use LLMSEO. Today we are excited to launch tool #4 - Content Gap Report.
Content Gap Report gives you a comprehensive yet easy to understand overview of where your website is at.
Here's how it works:
1. Paste your website
2. Push 1 button
3. wait for 60 seconds
4. Start reading, learning, and growing.
Let me know if there's anything I can help you with. We wrote a book about LLMSEO, I offer 1on1 sessions, workshops, and hands-on help with the new SEO.
Type pete.chat in your browser to book a free 1on1 session.
Have a great weekend,
Pete
@peterbuch 🏖️🐫🐫🐫
@__tosh working like an army of camels
@erivan great question. That's where Content Gap Report shines: Paste your customers website in ContentGapReport and within a minute you know where they are already doing a good job, and where they can improve.
It used to be hard to know what content to post next. Or what's missing on your website to get a competitive advantage. Content Gap Report does that for you.
@erivan you're most welcome. Let me know if you have any further questions
@erivan if you are an external SEO consultant the content gap report as well as the LLM SEO brand visibility report (https://llmseoreport.com) are great as preparation for a sales call with a client and for kick-off workshops when you start a client project.
If you are in-house both reports are great as preparation before monthly or quarterly content planning sessions but they also work great for when you just want to double-check what you are currently doing re traditional SEO and social media content (which also becomes more and more important for AI search).
The Content Gap Report lets you analyze a website (e.g. from a competitor, your own, from your client, …) and gives you recommendations which content to work on to win more search traffic. But not just any search traffic. Search traffic with search intent that is an ideal fit for the website (and helps drive signups, conversions, affiliate clicks, sales, …).
The report engine we built is quite versatile and works well for b2b, b2c, saas, apps, communities, directories, ecommerce websites and even games and you get a result in 1-2 minutes.
It's great to get a fresh outside perspective.
Let us know if we can help with anything. We want this report to be as helpful to you in your role as possible.
50+ Contract Templates by Clientjoy
All the best for the launch @peterbuch & @__tosh!
@peterbuch @parekh_tanmay ty for the support!
@__tosh @parekh_tanmay thanks for your support, Tanmay. have you tried our product?