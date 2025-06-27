Content Gap Report
Launching today
Turn content gaps into traffic that converts
Discover what content your competitors rank for that you don't. Get AI-powered content gap analysis with personas, topics, and actionable recommendations.
Hey Hunters, makers & creators.
As a marketer growing brands like @Swelly 4.0 from 0 to 10 million users almost entirely organically I learned one brutal thing about marketing: No marketer knows everything. For me SEO was something I never really understood.
So when ChatGPT changed how people search I wanted to be the best in the field of this new SEO: LLMSEO, ASO,... Call it what you want. I wanted to hone it. In the last 30 days @__tosh & I built and shipped 3 tools helping marketers to understand, and use LLMSEO. Today we are excited to launch tool #4 - Content Gap Report.
Content Gap Report gives you a comprehensive yet easy to understand overview of where your website is at.
Here's how it works:
1. Paste your website
2. Push 1 button
3. wait for 60 seconds
4. Start reading, learning, and growing.
Let me know if there's anything I can help you with. We wrote a book about LLMSEO, I offer 1on1 sessions, workshops, and hands-on help with the new SEO.
Type pete.chat in your browser to book a free 1on1 session.
Have a great weekend,
Pete
All the best for the launch @peterbuch & @__tosh!
@peterbuch @parekh_tanmay ty for the support!
@__tosh @parekh_tanmay thanks for your support, Tanmay. have you tried our product?
@erivan great question. That's where Content Gap Report shines: Paste your customers website in ContentGapReport and within a minute you know where they are already doing a good job, and where they can improve.
It used to be hard to know what content to post next. Or what's missing on your website to get a competitive advantage. Content Gap Report does that for you.
@erivan you're most welcome. Let me know if you have any further questions