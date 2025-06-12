Computer Vision Pin
Launching today
The mooooooost nerdiest enamel pin ever
13 followers
The Computer Vision Pin turns digital image recognition into something you can wear. Inspired by Damjanski’s computer-detected object sculptures from his Berlin art show in 2024, this miniaturized version reimagines machine recognition as an enamel pin.
MoMAR
Product Hunt
@damjanski with the help of robots, I converted binary into human words (not sure if it's 100% accurate tho):
A.I. Computer Vision Pin (2025)
35.8mm x 30mm
Limited edition @ @newmuseum store (link in bio)
The A.I. Computer Vision Pin turns digital image recognition in...turized version reimagines machine recognition as an enamel pin.
MoMAR
@newmuseum @rrhoover I think you deserve a free pin for figuring this out 🤖💓
Pamera - The Poem Camera
@damjanski @newmuseum @rrhoover that's real dedication :)