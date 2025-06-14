Community Aquarium
Launching today
Promote your project with a fish. Yes, seriously.
Turn your project into a fish! Buy a fish or a shark, link it to your product, and watch it swim in a public aquarium. Anyone can explore, interact, and click. A creative way to get eyes on your project and find others too.
millionship.dev
I've already placed my fish before, looks nice and fresh, love this type of apps!
@webpnk thanks a lot ! Love this type of app too !