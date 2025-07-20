17 followers
ComfyUI-Copilot is an open-source AI assistant from Alibaba that simplifies ComfyUI. Use natural language to get node suggestions, build workflows, and explore parameters. Integrates directly into the UI.
BestPage.ai
Whoa, just typing what you want and having ComfyUI build the workflow for you? That’s honestly genius, saves sooo much time. Big props to the team for this one fr!
Product Hunt
I actually stopped using Comfy because I could not be bothered anymore finding the right workflows for what I needed, will give it a try again!
@juan Totally get that. I almost gave up a few times myself when I first started with ComfyUI because building workflows and debugging can be a real challenge.
But after using a lot of the closed-source, paid image tools, I still think ComfyUI is an amazing tool. It's especially valuable now, with all the phenomenal open-source multimodal models coming out recently, and ComfyUI is almost always the first to support them.
BestPage.ai
