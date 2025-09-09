Launching today
Cognitora is the cloud platform built for executing AI-generated code. Unlike traditional container platforms, Cognitora leverages high-performance microVMs using Cloud Hypervisor and Firecracker to deliver secure, lightweight AI-native compute environments.
Hey Product Hunt! Founder here.
I built Cognitora.dev to solve the fundamental challenge of giving AI agents secure, flexible compute infrastructure that matches their unpredictable and dynamic needs. We've created a unique platform architected specifically for autonomous agent execution patterns and their variable compute requirements.
Key differentiators:
Code Interpreter + Containers: execute python, javaScript, and bash code with persistent sessions alongside blazing fast containerized workloads in secure microVMs
True hardware isolation: hardware-level isolation with zero-trust architecture using Kata containers on Firecracker/Cloud Hypervisor
Lightning-fast startup: VM templating speeds up container creation by as much as 38.68% with sub-second cold starts
OCI-compatible architecture: nuilt on Kata containers, Containerd, Firecracker/Cloud Hypervisor microVMs with scalable Nomad/Consul cluster architecture
AI-native features: pre-built integrations with LangChain, AutoGPT, etc that preserves context across sessions
Dynamic scalability: scale from zero to thousands of concurrent agent sessions instantly
We handle everything from simple code execution to full deployments. Devs use it for prototyping, AI code review, and production debugging in isolated environments.
Coming soon:
Embedded vector database with HNSW indexing and ACID storage - compatible with Pinecone, Weaviate, and more for seamless vector search without external dependencies.
Still early but would love feedback from the community!
