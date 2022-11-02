Codédex got recommended to me by a friend of mine, I tried to learn coding twice before but unfortunately failed. But using Codédex worked out for me, the way you learn coding by instantly applying what you learned into small little assignments really worked for me and helped me understand coding a lot better. I think it is a great way to learn coding in a fun and interactive way! Besides the platform itself it also has a really helpful and beginner friendly community, whenever I am stuck on a coding problem I'm just one message away form getting a little push in the right direction!

Helpful (2) Share Report 1yr ago