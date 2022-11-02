Codédex
767 followers
The best way to lvl up tech skills online. Embark on an epic journey through the fantasy land of Python, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, SQL, Command Line, Git & GitHub, and more. Earn XP to unlock new regions, collect badges, and learn at your own pace. (づ｡◕‿‿◕｡)づ:･ﾟ✧
Hi friends! I'm Sonny, Founder & CEO at Codédex. (づ｡◕‿‿◕｡)づ:･ﾟ✧
We had our first Product Hunt launch in 2022 with a prototype. Now, in 2025 and 1 million learners later, we’re back – bigger, better, and with a brand-new animated launch video to celebrate this milestone.
So who are we? We’re a ride-or-die team based in Brooklyn, NY. Collectively, we have taught Computer Science at Columbia, NYU, CUNY, and we're educators and game devs working tireless on this:
✨ www.codedex.io ✨
I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve built together, and I couldn’t be more honored to share it with you... Codédex v1.0, a love letter to technology, to creativity, and to the ways they keep us together, despite everything. 💌
May it find the people who need it. ⋆˙⟡
Sonny
P.S. And if you have any questions, leave a comment, and I’ll get right back to you.
I remember how I stumbled upon Codedex for the very first time here on Product Hunt (and completed several courses) :) Keep doing a great job.
@busmark_w_nika hi nika! yep, 2022 with a four-chapter python course! we came a long way 🥲
Agnes AI
Loving the whole XP and badge system—turning coding into an actual adventure is genius, tbh. Makes learning way more fun than another boring tutorial, fr!
@cruise_chen Appreicate it, Cruise! Hope you sign up for an account :)