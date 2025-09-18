Launching today
Google Chrome with AI
The browser you love, reimagined with AI
Google is taking the next step in its journey to make your browser smarter with new AI integrations.
🚀 I am excited to hunt Google Chrome’s brand-new AI features!
Chrome is evolving from just a browser into a true AI-powered assistant — with Gemini deeply integrated to make browsing smarter, safer, and more productive.
Here’s what’s new:
Gemini in Chrome — Get instant summaries of complex pages and answers without leaving your tab.
Context across tabs — Compare content across multiple tabs, plan trips, or research faster.
Agentic browsing — Ask Gemini to complete tasks for you like booking, shopping, and filling forms.
Recall past webpages — Just ask “what was that site I saw last week…” and Chrome will find it.
Deeper Google integration — Use Calendar, Maps, YouTube, and more without leaving your current page.
AI-powered Omnibox — Search from the address bar using natural, conversational queries.
Page-specific questions — Ask questions about the page you’re on and get quick AI overviews.
Built-in scam detection (Gemini Nano) — Detects fake support scams, giveaways, and malicious popups.
Blocks spammy notifications — Chrome now detects and suppresses scammy or spammy notifications.
Smarter permissions — Predicts your preferences to handle location/camera requests less intrusively.
One-click password changes — Instantly update compromised passwords on supported sites.
This is a major leap forward — turning Chrome into an AI copilot for everything you do on the web.
Can’t wait to see how this transforms everyday browsing! 💻