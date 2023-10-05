CheckinBee

Daily text check-ins. Remain independent but never alone

CheckinBee will check in with your loved one each and every day via text message. If a check-in is missed, their designated care circle will be automatically notified to check on them. Two week free trial and then $10/m.
Daily text check-ins for loved ones living alone
Peace of mind made simple: CheckinBee sends a daily text to older adults living alone. If they don’t respond, family or friends are notified right away. Independence for them, reassurance for you. Free 14-day trial.
Health & FitnessMessagingFamily
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I’m Adam, the founder of CheckinBee. Some of you might remember our earlier launches - we’ve kept building, listening, and learning, and I’m excited to share the new and improved CheckinBee today. At its core, CheckinBee is simple: we send a daily text check-in to your loved one. If there’s no reply, their care circle - family, friends, or neighbors - is alerted automatically. No apps or devices, just peace of mind. Since our last launch, we’ve added a free 14-day trial, customizable check-in times, and expanded options for families to make the service even more flexible and supportive. Our goal is to help older adults stay independent while giving families reassurance that someone will know if a check-in is missed. 💛 We’d love your thoughts and feedback, and if you know someone who might benefit, we’d be grateful if you shared CheckinBee with them. Try it free here: checkinbee.com. Thanks for your support — I’ll be around all day to answer questions! - Adam