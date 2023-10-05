CheckinBee will check in with your loved one each and every day via text message. If a check-in is missed, their designated care circle will be automatically notified to check on them. Two week free trial and then $10/m.
This is the 4th launch from CheckinBee. View more
Daily text check-ins for loved ones living alone
CheckinBee
Launching today
Peace of mind made simple: CheckinBee sends a daily text to older adults living alone. If they don’t respond, family or friends are notified right away. Independence for them, reassurance for you. Free 14-day trial.
Free Options
Launch tags:Health & Fitness•Messaging•Family
Launch Team / Built With
CheckinBee