On-device AI. Private. Fast. Built for iPhones wih iOS 26.

ChatWithAnyone is an iOS 26-exclusive app powered by Apple’s on-device LLM. 100% on-device, private, and fast—featuring specialized AI personas for chat, language learning, role-play, and writing assistance.
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceBots
Ryan I
Maker
I built ChatWithAnyone because I wanted to prove that AI doesn’t always have to be slow and live in the cloud. Most apps today require constant connectivity, hidden data pipelines, and heavy installs. But what if you could have fast, private, and fun AI experiences right in your pocket—without giving up speed, privacy, or battery life? That’s the challenge I set out to solve. Unlike most AI apps, ChatWithAnyone is 100% on-device. It ships as a lightweight iOS 26 app, under 20 MB in size—smaller than many messaging apps’ stickers. That means instant download, offline functionality, and zero data leaving your device. It’s battery-friendly, runs smoothly, and puts Apple’s new FoundationModels to work in real-world scenarios. Most AI launches chase scale in the cloud. This one is about elegance on the edge. Instead of a single generic bot, you get specialized personas—a global language coach, a creative role-play companion, an editor-in-residence, and more. The focus is not on “bigger,” but on better, faster, private. I’m proud that ChatWithAnyone makes cutting-edge AI accessible, private, and delightful in a way that feels native to iOS. No servers, no subscriptions, no heavy footprint—just download and start chatting. It’s proof that AI can be lightweight, battery-friendly, and human-centered. And it’s just the beginning.
