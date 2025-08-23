Launching today
ChatGPT is becoming one of the most important marketing channels fast. If you run multiple existing marketing channels on-site, off-site, linkedin, twitter, instagram, youtube, tiktok, reddit and more you can align them to help you rank better on ChatGPT.
Free
Launch tags:Analytics•Marketing•Advertising
Launch Team / Built With
Intercom — Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted
findable.
More than 800 million people use ChatGPT every week.
That makes ChatGPT not only a useful tool but one of the most important new marketing channels since social media.
At 🐳 Findable we are working with a lot of brands that try to figure out how ChatGPT marketing fits into their existing marketing channels and strategy.
That's why we built ChatGPT Marketing.
It is a simple tool that looks at your existing websites, youtube, reddit, social media activity, ad campaigns, ideal customer profile and your ChatGPT presence
Then it runs the same analysis on your key competitors.
Based on this you get a full report on how to best align your existing marketing channels with ChatGPT.
We put a lot of work into this and are more than happy that we can finally share ChatGPT Marketing with all of you.
Sign in is free and only takes a few seconds.
Report generation takes a few minutes as there is a lot of data crunching involved but we think the full report is worth the wait.
Have a great weekend everyone!
findable.
Hey everyone 👋 I’m Pete, founder of ChatGPTMarketingPlan.com
I believe ChatGPT will be the most important marketing channel of the next decade.
Similar to when social media first took off.
Already, 800M+ people ask ChatGPT where to eat, what to buy, or what to watch every week.
The problem: for marketers, it’s still unclear how to actually rank well in ChatGPT and which channels really matter across Google, TikTok, Reddit, Instagram, ads, etc.
That’s why we built ChatGPT Marketing Plan. You just enter your website, your competitor, and a few details.
=> And it generates a clear, comprehensive marketing plan to help you win in the ChatGPT era.
We’d love your feedback and support 🙏 Let us know what you think!
findable.
@peterbuch 800 million weekly active users is quite something.
Looks like a good idea!
Congratulations on the launch!
findable.
@cyrusandrew thanks a lot.
There are many ways of using existing channels to boost visibility in ChatGPT.
It's a bit different for every company but I think especially larger companies with multiple existing channels (e.g. Youtube, Reddit, Blog, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn …) are in a great position to use what they already invested in to also make sure they are well visibly in ChatGPT.