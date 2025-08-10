Launching today
Convo - Chat Insights
Transform your SMS conversations into actionable insights with AI analysis. Import your Android SMS backup, get sentiment analysis, topic identification, and smart reply suggestions. All data stays local for privacy. Built with React + TypeScript.
I wanted to analyze my own text messages and get insights over the entire history with an LLM. I couldn't find any tool out there that did anything similar and got tired of waiting.
This is still an early prototype. It only works for messages exported from Android from SMS Backup & Restore. But I plan to get it working for Whatsapp messages next since you can easily export chats from there.
Drop your suggestions for anything you'd like in here.
OMG, analyzing my *entire* text history with an LLM? This is realy genius, always wanted something like this!