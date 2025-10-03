Launching today
Casio Moflin

Casio Moflin

AI pet that forms real emotional bonds

15 followers

Visit website
A calming presence. A quiet reassurance. Easing your stress and bringing you comfort when it matters most. Moflin responds, understands, and grows with you. Its support you can feel, whenever you need it.
Casio Moflin gallery image
Casio Moflin gallery image
Casio Moflin gallery image
Casio Moflin gallery image
Casio Moflin gallery image
Casio Moflin gallery image
Casio Moflin gallery image
Casio Moflin gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
AndroidRobotsHardware
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Chris Messina
Hunter
📌

It's the Furby for the LLM era!

MCP by Alloy Automation
MCP by Alloy Automation
Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Promoted