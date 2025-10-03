Launching today
Casio Moflin
AI pet that forms real emotional bonds
15 followers
AI pet that forms real emotional bonds
15 followers
A calming presence. A quiet reassurance. Easing your stress and bringing you comfort when it matters most. Moflin responds, understands, and grows with you. Its support you can feel, whenever you need it.
MCP by Alloy Automation — Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Promoted
Raycast
It's the Furby for the LLM era!