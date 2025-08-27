Launching today
Introducing CapCut AI Editing - Your smart editing partner for camera + prompt-led creation. From auto edits to avatars, smart cuts, and asset generation, it’s AI editing the CapCut way: simple, powerful, smart.
Launch tags:Artificial Intelligence•Maker Tools•Video
Hey PH 👋,
I'm Nicole from the CapCut team, we’re thrilled to introduce the CapCut AI Suite — our bold leap into the future of video editing. Whether you're a creator, marketer, educator, or just someone with a story to tell, this update is designed to make your creative process radically simpler, smarter, and more fun.
✨ What’s new?
Prompt-to-creation: Just describe your idea and get a full video with script, visuals, and music in seconds.
Smarter editing tools: AutoCut, AI Clipper, and Transcript tools now handle longer videos and polish them with pro-level precision.
AI Avatars & Characters: Turn photos into expressive, animated characters with lifelike gestures and voice.
Visual glow-ups: Remove distractions, enhance colors, and apply styles with one tap.
Multilingual magic: Translate videos instantly into multiple languages with our AI Video Translator.
We built this suite to empower creators of all levels to move from idea to impact faster than ever. No steep learning curve. Just pure creative freedom.
We’d love your feedback and can’t wait to see what you create with it 💡🎬
— The CapCut Team
Impossibly Dope Innovations
Congrats!
@dougsilkstone1 Thank you!
CapCut has been my go-to video editing tool for the past three years—congratulations on the launch!
I’ve always wondered why it didn’t have AI features, so it's exciting to see that they're finally here!
@justin2025 Thanks Justin! Hope you enjoy our new AI features. We've now integrated AI in every step of content creation to speed up editing and further lower barriers. Give it a try and let us know your thoughts ;)