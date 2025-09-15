Launching today
CanaryPDF

Extract tables and edit PDF files right in your browser

A free, all-in-one PDF toolkit. Extract tables and images, edit and reorganize pages (delete, rotate, reorder) and merge PDF files. Secure, private and works entirely in your browser. No uploads required.
SpreadsheetsPrivacyData
Launch Team

Ariel Roasso
Maker
Hey — this is a web app we built that lets you manipulate PDFs and extract tables, all inside your browser. Your PDF never leaves your computer. Table detection works by looking for graphical clues and grouping page elements into rows and columns.
Christy Chen

This looks super handy! The fact that everything runs in-browser is a big plus.

