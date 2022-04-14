bunny.net

bunny.net combines CDN, video streaming, security, and compute into a simple platform with self-serve, transparent, pay-as-you-go access. Built on one of the fastest global networks with 119 PoPs, it’s quick to integrate and easy to use through an intuitive UI and clear APIs. Get enterprise-grade features out of the box without sales calls or contracts and just build the way you want.
A fast, free, privacy-first CDN for open source projects
A drop-in CDN for open source that adds privacy and safety: zero logs, no tracking, malware scanning, and vulnerability alerts in the browser. Assets are permanently replicated worldwide, so even the first request is fast. Switch by just changing the hostname.
Hello PH 👋 There are two problems with loading open source packages on free CDNs today: - Privacy isn’t respected. Many CDNs log requests or rely on hidden tracking. - Safety isn’t guaranteed. Developers often pull code without knowing if it has been scanned or if vulnerabilities exist. We built hop.js to fix that: - Zero logs, no tracking. We don’t monetize your data. - Safer by default. Packages are scanned before storage, and hop.js shows known vulnerabilities in the browser (via GitHub and Snyk). - Fast from the first request. Assets are permanently replicated across 15 SSD-backed regions on the bunny.net 119-PoP network. No cold cache penalties. - Drop-in easy. Already using cdnjs or jsDelivr? Just swap the hostname to cdn.hopjs.net. hop.js is free for open source projects. We hope it can be a safe, privacy-friendly alternative for the community. Would love your feedback and thanks for checking it out! – Marek @ bunny.net