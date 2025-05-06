Bugster

Software Testing Agent for Busy Developers

Transform user flows into automated tests instantly. AI-powered testing solution that helps developers ship bug-free software faster.
AI QA engineer for Next.js apps
Run end-to-end tests in real browsers on every Pull Request — zero maintenance, instant setup, always up-to-date.
Developer ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Facundo Lopez Scala
hey Product Hunt! Facundo here, CEO & co-founder of Bugster.

Why did we build this?

Why did we build this?

Every developer knows the pain: your tests pass, staging looks good, then production breaks in ways you never imagined

We created Bugster to solve this. It's AI that doesn't just test your app, it actively tries to break the parts you just changed, like your most creative user would.

Think of it as hiring a QA engineer whose only job is to find edge cases in your Next.js app. No writing tests, no maintaining brittle automation, just real browser testing that catches what manual testing misses.

After months in beta, we're excited to share this with the PH community. It's free to try, and we'd love your feedback on how we can make testing less painful for developers.

Huge thanks to @fmerian for the hunt! 🚀

Juan Bautista Beck
Somebody tell my PRs to start behaving👀
Nicole Astor

As a startup, we don't have the extra budget to hire a dedicated QA team. Most of the time, the whole team ends up testing ourselves, but our bandwidth is limited. Bugster looks like a total lifesaver. I'll definitely give it a try. I really think it could save us tons of time and effort ! @Bugster

Ignacio Solorzano
@nicoleastor Thanks a lot, Nicole 🙌 That’s exactly the gap we wanted to solve — letting teams ship without burning cycles on manual QA. Would love to hear how Bugster works for you once you try it!