Bugster
Software Testing Agent for Busy Developers
615 followers
Software Testing Agent for Busy Developers
615 followers
Transform user flows into automated tests instantly. AI-powered testing solution that helps developers ship bug-free software faster.
This is the 2nd launch from Bugster. View more
AI QA engineer for Next.js apps
Bugster
Launching today
Run end-to-end tests in real browsers on every Pull Request — zero maintenance, instant setup, always up-to-date.
Free
Launch tags:Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Bugster
hey Product Hunt! Facundo here, CEO & co-founder of Bugster.
Why did we build this?
Every developer knows the pain: your tests pass, staging looks good, then production breaks in ways you never imagined
We created Bugster to solve this. It's AI that doesn't just test your app, it actively tries to break the parts you just changed, like your most creative user would.
Think of it as hiring a QA engineer whose only job is to find edge cases in your Next.js app. No writing tests, no maintaining brittle automation, just real browser testing that catches what manual testing misses.
After months in beta, we're excited to share this with the PH community. It's free to try, and we'd love your feedback on how we can make testing less painful for developers.
Huge thanks to @fmerian for the hunt! 🚀
Bugster
Tidyread
As a startup, we don't have the extra budget to hire a dedicated QA team. Most of the time, the whole team ends up testing ourselves, but our bandwidth is limited. Bugster looks like a total lifesaver. I'll definitely give it a try. I really think it could save us tons of time and effort ! @Bugster
Bugster
@nicoleastor Thanks a lot, Nicole 🙌 That’s exactly the gap we wanted to solve — letting teams ship without burning cycles on manual QA. Would love to hear how Bugster works for you once you try it!