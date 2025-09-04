Launching today
Brick Coder AI

Brick Coder AI

Build powerful agents in seconds with AI CANVA GENERATOR

14 followers

Visit website
Compose modular AI agents with drag-and-drop blocks. Connect backends, frontends, and goal-based logic. Export clean code or deploy instantly.
Brick Coder AI gallery image
Brick Coder AI gallery image
Brick Coder AI gallery image
Brick Coder AI gallery image
Brick Coder AI gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceMarketing automationVibe coding
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Jerry Panunzio
Maker
📌
This is a fully working and FREE option to make AI AGENTS in under 30 seconds with AI GENERATOR and a lot of working code to make it json and useful for Python or other Agent Launchers.
Jason

Love how BrickCoder lets you connect backend, frontend, and logic visually. Excited to see how this evolves—good luck with the launch!

Secure Privacy 2.0.
Secure Privacy 2.0.
FREE Cookie Banner w/ 55+ Global Laws + Google Consent Mode
Promoted