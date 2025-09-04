Launching today
Brick Coder AI
Build powerful agents in seconds with AI CANVA GENERATOR
14 followers
Build powerful agents in seconds with AI CANVA GENERATOR
14 followers
Compose modular AI agents with drag-and-drop blocks. Connect backends, frontends, and goal-based logic. Export clean code or deploy instantly.
Free Options
Launch tags:Artificial Intelligence•Marketing automation•Vibe coding
Launch Team
Secure Privacy 2.0. — FREE Cookie Banner w/ 55+ Global Laws + Google Consent Mode
FREE Cookie Banner w/ 55+ Global Laws + Google Consent Mode
Promoted
Brick Coder AI
Love how BrickCoder lets you connect backend, frontend, and logic visually. Excited to see how this evolves—good luck with the launch!