Daily Grind. Menubar time tracker

Less Features, More Productivity

Being a freelancer is challenging — managing multiple clients, projects, and deadlines can make tracking your hours feel like a job in itself. That’s exactly why I built Daily Grind: a simple time tracking app for Mac, designed to stay out of your way and just work.
Menubar time tracker for MacOS
DailyGrind (formerly Breww) is a minimalist time tracker for freelancers. Track hours, billable time, and earnings, and export reports to PDF — all without logins or the cloud.
FreelanceTime TrackingMenu Bar Apps
