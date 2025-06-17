Brand Stori
Launching today
Context-aware AI that audits your website like a buyer5.0•1 review•
26 followers
An AI platform purpose-built for the tech industry. In 2 minutes, it reads your website like an enterprise buyer and scores five dimensions- messaging clarity, audience alignment, conversion potential, UX flow, SEO- then shows section-specific fixes.
Brand Stori
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Chirag, Co-founder of BrandStori.ai - excited to finally share what we've been building!
The backstory: For 2 years, we've helped 200+ tech CEOs with thought leadership at Flywheelr. The #1 request?
So we built BrandStori: Context-aware AI that audits your website like an enterprise buyer
What it does
• AI audit engine trained on 7,000 tech websites & 200 B2B buyer interviews
• Scores your homepage like a real enterprise buyer
• Highlights section-by-section copy gaps
• Generates a share-ready Brand Persona Card for bragging (or soul-searching)
⏱ 2-minute promise → [Your Website]. Get the full breakdown before your coffee cools.
Share your customized Brand Persona Card to show off your superpowers on social.
We’ll bump sharers to early access for premium features. (Don't forget to tag brandstori.ai )
Happy to answer anything about the data set, tech stack (Lovable + Supabase + n8n), or our own painful website mistakes. Fire away!
Adjust Page Brightness - Smart Control
this is one of the best tool i have ever seen , keep making products like these!