Blur It 5.0
Blur sensitive info on a webpage effortlessly
Worried about exposing private info during screen shares? Blur It has your back. This powerful Chrome extension instantly blurs sensitive text, forms, and images.
Just pushed a big update to Blur It.
I’ve added a draggable toolbar so you can move it anywhere on your screen for easier access. You can now also delete area blurs by simply right-clicking on them and using the new context menu.
I squashed a few bugs that were causing issues for some users and lowered the price from $9.99 to $2.99 to make it more accessible.
Excited to see what you think of the new changes!
Is there any option to backspace one of the blurred elements? E.g. when I blur something by accident and want to unblur one thing?