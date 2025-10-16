Launching today
Bloom
Refined Finder experience, reimagined for productivity
18 followers
Refined Finder experience, reimagined for productivity
18 followers
A powerful Finder replacement for Mac. Multi-pane layouts, lightning-fast search, advanced rename with regex, cloud support (iCloud, Dropbox, OneDrive), customizable shortcuts, and beautiful design. 7-day free trial, one-time payment.
Free Options
Launch tags:Mac•Productivity•User Experience
Launch Team
FirstSign: Find PMF. 10x Faster. — Personas, interview scripts & a shareable strategy brief.
Personas, interview scripts & a shareable strategy brief.
Promoted
Raycast
Super impressed with this drop-in replacement for Finder. Reminds me of refined and modernized Path Finder.
Install it and try it for 7 days for free:
Bloom
Hi Product Hunt 👋
I’m so excited to introduce Bloom, a modern alternative to Finder that packs in many features, like multi-pane layouts, workspaces, inline search, portal window, advanced renaming, and full keyboard support.
I created Bloom because Finder often falls short in my daily use—awkward file moving, unsatisfactory search results, and constant manual column resizing. These small frustrations add up, so I wanted a tool that truly fits the way I (and many others) work.
Performance and simplicity have been my two main goals throughout the journey of creating Bloom. It’s now a key part of my workflow, and for power users, Bloom offers plenty of customization options to tailor the experience to your needs.
Bloom is still young, and I’m actively adding new features based on community feedback. Every suggestion helps shape the future of Bloom.
To celebrate the launch, I’m offering a 25% discount until October 31st with the code PRODUCTHUNT. You can get your Bloom license here. I can’t wait for you to try Bloom and share your thoughts!
Bloom
A huge shout-out to @chrismessina for reaching out and encouraging me to launch Bloom here. I genuinely appreciate your support!
CoLaunchly
Congrats on Bloom's launch! Multi-pane layouts and regex rename are exactly what I miss in Finder. Fast search, cloud support, and customizable shortcuts look great too. Love the one-time pricing, and brew install makes it easy to try. Downloading for a spin today.