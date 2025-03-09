bloodrec
Healthcare shouldn’t just be a quarterly check-in. Bloodrec is your AI health companion that connects insights to action. Upload your bloodwork and get simple explanations plus continuous, contextual support over text - like a medical memory that knows your history. Then dive into the web dashboard for a full report: 10x more insights than legacy labs, with your nutrition protocol, supplement stack, and personalized guidance.
Decode your bloodwork and get more than a report - an AI health companion that remembers your history, guides you over text, and connects insights to action. Your dashboard gives 10x more context than legacy lab reports.
