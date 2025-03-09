bloodrec

bloodrec

AI health companion for bloodwork and beyond

100 followers

Visit website
Healthcare shouldn’t just be a quarterly check-in. Bloodrec is your AI health companion that connects insights to action. Upload your bloodwork and get simple explanations plus continuous, contextual support over text - like a medical memory that knows your history. Then dive into the web dashboard for a full report: 10x more insights than legacy labs, with your nutrition protocol, supplement stack, and personalized guidance.
This is the 2nd launch from bloodrec. View more

Bloodrec

Launching today
AI health companion for your bloodwork and beyond
Decode your bloodwork and get more than a report - an AI health companion that remembers your history, guides you over text, and connects insights to action. Your dashboard gives 10x more context than legacy lab reports.
Bloodrec gallery image
Bloodrec gallery image
Bloodrec gallery image
Bloodrec gallery image
Bloodrec gallery image
Bloodrec gallery image
Bloodrec gallery image
Bloodrec gallery image
Bloodrec gallery image
Bloodrec gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Health & FitnessSaaSNutrition
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

jaidev jayakumar
Maker
📌
Bloodrec started as a “Duolingo for bloodwork” idea — something simple that could translate lab results into plain English. But along the way, it became clear that wasn’t enough. My dad suffered a serious chronic issue that only developed because there wasn’t continuous monitoring. It went undiagnosed for too long due to the piece-meal way healthcare is delivered today. That experience made me realize we don’t just need explanations of lab results — we need something that stays with us, remembers our history, and helps us take action over time. That’s what bloodrec is trying to build: not just a one-time report, but an AI health companion that actually sticks around. I'd love to hear your raw feedback! All gut reactions, questions and ideas are welcome!