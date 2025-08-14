Launching today
Blob To Do
Interactive Task List for iPhone & Mac
15 followers
(Better check the video!) now you can SEE your to-do list! Blob To Do is a visual to-do list app for iPhone and Mac. Quite an MVP. Your tasks = blobs. Blob size shows your priorities. This way you are focused on the most impactful actions.
That's a very creative productivity tool. I've also been looking for a TODO app that suits me well. I'll download and try it out. Thanks again. @rodionnovikov