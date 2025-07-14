Blink
The world's fastest AI app builder — turn any idea into a beautiful, fully working app in seconds. Offers built-in Auth, database, edge functions, AI integrations, and hosting. Self-corrects errors and fixes bugs without prompting.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Kai, founder of Blink.
As a solo founder, I spent months trying to find a technical co-founder just to build my ideas. The process was frustrating - either I'd find someone who wasn't aligned, or I'd have to give up significant equity for basic development work.
So I built Blink to solve this problem for myself and thousands of other founders like me.
What is Blink?
Blink turns your ideas into working apps in seconds. Not demos that look pretty but break when you add real users. Production-ready apps with authentication, payments, and deployment that can handle real businesses.
What makes it different?
It actually works at scale While other AI tools break after 1000 lines of code, Blink handles enterprise-level applications with 1M+ lines. I was tired of tools that got you 90% there and then crashed.
Zero setup required
Want Stripe payments? Blink creates the webhooks, sets up your products, handles the secrets.
Want a database? It's configured automatically. No jumping between dashboards or reading documentation.
Fixes its own mistakes
Blink sees context across your entire app and catches errors before they become problems.
90% fewer bugs than other AI coding tools because it actually understands what it's building.
Who is this for?
Solo founders who need apps built without hiring a team.
Agencies who want to deliver projects 10x faster.
Anyone with a business idea who's tired of waiting months for development.
What are people building?
Real businesses: SaaS platforms, e-commerce stores, AI-powered apps, internal tools.
Not just prototypes - apps that generate revenue from day one.
Why now?
The AI coding space is full of tools that promise everything but deliver broken demos. We focused on one thing: building apps that actually work in production. No compromises.
Launch Day Special
20% off with code BLNKPH20
Try it at blink.new and let me know what you think. I'll be here all day answering questions.
