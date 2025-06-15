Launching today
Bio Calls by Cross Paths
Monetize all your social media in 60 seconds
140 followers
Link-in-bio on anabolic steroids — Hop on 1:1 calls with your social media followers. Display links. Join the pack and solve problems cooperatively. Earn actively and passively. ❤️
Hey hunters 👋
/Yes, our platform is literally that pretty and minimalistic - images show literal screenshots/
/There's a freebie at the end of this comment./
/And you join our community of cooperative problem solvers upon sign up - access is emailed to you./
I am an AI-loving bootstrapper / theoretical physicist 🤓 and I've built Bio Calls by Cross Paths, because let's be honest here... social media presence should be easily monetizable.
The simplest thing in the world that you can sell is your time. And if you have experience with solving any problem, someone may actually want to buy your help. And even if not, then you still make passive income with this product.
You can either sell your experience or just wait for passive profits, whatever's your style, this product will help you.
Technically, it’s a link‑in‑bio tool (as it should be), letting you show all your links—but with a game‑changer: your followers can book 1:1 calls with you, paid or free, your choice. 🎙️
No subscription.
Features at a Glance:
📌 All your links, in one place—socials like X/Twitter or YouTube, or your work. This is the obvious link-in-bio part.
🗓️ Slots for 1:1 calls—whether you want to charge or go free.
🤖 AI-powered pricing—prices change based on demand and urgency.
💸 Automatic-lifetime-affiliate program—Anytime someone opens an account just after visiting yours, you get 25% of the fees the platform gets from their calls (so yes, you understand it just right - this means that the money can flow perfectly one way - towards you). This snowballs, so with time it will be by far your biggest income from the platform, that lasts a lifetime. This is simple, but gigantically mighty — you don't get money just when someone signs up, but also afterwards. For as long as that new account brings revenue.
The freebie:
It's nice to see some innovation in this space and not just another clone of the same old link pages.
Great work, congrats on the launch!