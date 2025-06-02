Bing Video Creator
Microsoft's Bing Video Creator lets you generate free, short AI videos from text prompts. Powered by Sora, it's rolling out on the Bing Mobile App, offering easy video creation with C2PA labels.
Hi everyone!
Microsoft is bringing AI video creation to the masses with the new Bing Video Creator, and it's free to use. It is a really accessible way for anyone to turn text ideas into short videos.
The exciting part is that it's powered by OpenAI's Sora model, which is a pretty big deal for a free tool integrated into Bing. You describe what you want, and it generates a 5-second video, 9:16 format for now. It’s now rolling out on the Bing Mobile App, with desktop and Copilot Search access coming soon.
MS is also emphasizing responsible AI, with safeguards and C2PA content credentials for the generated videos. With an initial 10 fast creations and then standard speed, or use Microsoft Rewards for more fast ones, it’s set up for wide experimentation.