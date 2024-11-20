Bika.ai is the world's first AI organizer. Chat, build, and manage One-Person Company like a messenger app. Think of it as a messenger app where you chat and organize multiple AI agents with automation, databases, dashboards, forms, and documents to handle organizational tasks across sales, marketing, research, design, and more.
Chat, build, manage one-person company
Bika.ai
The first AI Organizer for Building One-Person Company. A messenger-style workspace to chat with multiple AI agents - equipped with automation, databases, and documents to handle organizational tasks across sales, marketing, research, design, and more.
Bika.ai: The First AI Organizer
👋 Hello World, I’m Kelly, maker of Bika.ai
🚀 Introducing https://bika.ai — the first AI Organizer for building a one-person company.
Most AI tools give you digital workers. They write, code, design — but you end up as the overworked foreman: prompting, re-prompting, tweaking.
Bika.ai flips that. It’s like a messenger app for your AI team — where you chat, build, and manage agents, automations, databases, dashboards, and docs.
Think of it as 'autonomous agents + automation workflow' instead of just single agents, Bika coordinates, delegates, and runs your AI workforce across sales, marketing, research, design, and more.
With 5k+ MCP tools integrations and no-code resources, you can create agentic apps, orchestrate workflows, and truly run your AI-powered one-person company.
👑 Be the Boss in the Kingdom of Agents.
Huge congratulations to the Bika.ai team on launching such an amazing product! I truly believe this has the potential to become a daily business partner not just reading and reporting what’s happening within a company or around the world, but actually connecting everything back to business goals. With Bika.ai, we might soon see small businesses adopting it as a common tool.
This looks cool, but I wonder how scalable it is once tasks get more complex across sales + research. IMO coordination might be harder than the demo suggest.