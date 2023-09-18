Add one-time or repeating reminders right from your browser with the Reminder App Chrome extension. Create customizable browser reminders with specific dates, times, or repeating time intervals. Schedule daily reminders for websites, tasks, and important deadlines—so you stay productive and never miss a follow-up again. Now with optional Cloud Sync and Email Reminders.
Cloud Sync: Reminders across devices, plus email alerts.
Introducing optional Cloud Sync that backs up active reminders and syncs across devices (with local‑first offline support), plus email reminders that deliver notifications even when your device is closed. Frequent alerts are bundled into a daily summary.
Hi Product Hunt community 👋,
The Best Reminder App is a lightweight Chrome extension that lets you create flexible reminders in your browser for tab URLs or notes, with support for specific dates, times, or repeating time intervals. What started as a simple way to create quick browser-based reminders has grown into a reliable productivity tool used by thousands.
This launch brings two of the most requested features to the extension: Cloud Sync and Email Reminders.
Cloud Sync
Active reminders are now backed up to the cloud and automatically synced across your devices. It’s still local-first—meaning reminders work offline instantly—but they’ll sync when you open the extension popup again. This makes it easy to restore your reminders if you reset Chrome or switch browsers.
Email Reminders
You’ll now get emails for synced reminders even if your browser is closed or your device is asleep. For reminders that happen frequently (like hourly), we bundle them into a single digest email to avoid spam. Less frequent reminders are sent as individual emails. All email logic runs on the server, so there’s no need for an active browser to get notified.
Would love to hear what you think, what you'd like to see next, or how you use it in your workflow! Thanks!
Other functionality includes:
Custom Reminder Intervals
Right-click reminder creation
Past reminders page to filter, sort, and export
Active reminders page to filter, sort, and export
The extension is also compatible with Brave and Microsoft Edge browsers.
🚀 https://www.addtosheets.com
🚀 https://www.bestreminderapp.com/cloud-sync-email-reminders