Launching today
Beplan

Beplan

Social media scheduler for influencers & agencies

17 followers

Visit website
Beplan is a fast social media scheduler with a visual board and calendar. Plan once, tailor captions and media per network in a single pass, and keep cadence with Quick Fill. Review Threads handle feedback and approvals. Client ready share links coming soon.
Interactive
Beplan gallery image
Beplan gallery image
Beplan gallery image
Beplan gallery image
Beplan gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Social MediaMarketingSaaS
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Maxence Leguede
Maker
📌
Hi Product Hunt. I built Beplan because creating content was fun but scheduling it was not. I was tired of adding posts one by one across networks and repeating the same steps. Beplan makes planning fast. You map ideas on a board and a calendar, then tailor captions, media and hashtags for each network in a single flow. Quick Fill slots keep a steady cadence with only one click. Review Threads give clear feedback and approvals without back and forth. We also added tags to speed up organization and to surface unused media so nothing good gets lost. I am most proud of the clean UX and the early feedback from creators and teams. Next up I will ship analytics, an inbox for comments and DMs in the same interface, and more tools that help creators, teams and agencies stay consistent. I would love your feedback and honest questions. What would make this your daily scheduler?
Startvest Go Live
Startvest Go Live
Learn investing like a language—15 minutes at a time
Promoted