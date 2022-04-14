The Hudson Labs Co-Analyst

The Hudson Labs Co-Analyst

High-precision AI, purpose-built for investors

The Co-Analyst is AI for institutional equity, providing the precision of a terminal with the adaptability of AI.
The Co-Analyst is built for institutional equity research - providing the precision of a terminal with the adaptability of AI. Get the data you need — fast, precise, and verifiable.
Hey Product Hunt 👋, I’m Kris, co-founder of **Hudson Labs with Suhas Pai**. After years in finance and AI research, we’re excited to introduce the **Co-Analyst** — our high-precision AI platform built for **institutional investors, hedge funds, and asset managers**. ### Why we built this We built the Co-Analyst after seeing the limits of traditional terminals like Bloomberg and FactSet. They’re great for standardized data, but analyzing niche operating metrics, supply chain exposure, product-level results etc. still require **painfully manual workflows**. Generalist AI tools haven’t solved this. They break down in the workflows that matter most to investors — multi-document and multi-period analysis, guidance extraction, and numeric accuracy — failing to meet the reliability standards of institutional-grade research. So we built the **Co-Analyst**: - 🎯 **Terminal-grade precision + AI adaptability** - 🗂 **Any metric, any source, any format** — filings, transcripts, presentations, press releases - 📈 **Soft guidance captured** — every hedge, every forward-looking statement - 📝 **Verbatim call summaries** — no spin, no paraphrase - ⚡ **2 hours instead of 2 weeks** to get up to speed on a new name All **direct-from-source**, with no hallucinations, no prompting gymnastics. Feedback: - Any big wins you’ve had using AI in investment research? - Any frustrations? - What do you want from an AI tool for investing?