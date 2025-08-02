Launches
BackAnt
Launching today
Your browser-based Software Developer
Your browser-based Software Developer
Generate REST APIs with AI-powered prompts. Deploy, scale, and manage your backends effortlessly.
Free Options
Launch tags:
SaaS
•
Software Engineering
•
Artificial Intelligence
Pavel Hegler
I was building backends for a longtime manually. First I built a tool that was able to generate me clean boilerplate. 4 Weeks ago I had an idea how I can turn it into amazing tool that can write backends for any software. I started building it and created an mvp that I tested with few users. This few users now became 35 people on the waitlist. The vision is to provide you easier and hassle free access to the most powerful AI on the market and enable you to build software from your phone wherever you are. Go and give it a try. Its FREE!
5d ago
