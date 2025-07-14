Launching today
Messy files → renamed, searchable, and .md export-ready
AutoSortPro instantly renames, tags, and organizes your screenshots and files into a searchable knowledge base — no manual sorting. Export clean markdown to Obsidian, Notion, Roam, or wherever you keep your notes.
Hey Product Hunt 👋🏻 we’re Collin and Spencer, makers of AutoSortPro.
We take a lot of screenshots: charts, designs we like, basketball stats. But all those files used to clog our desktop and took hours to sort (if we ever got to them).
So Collin build AutoSortPro, and now we use it every day to:
⁃ add new screenshots (and PDFs, word docs, excel, etc) so that they’re renamed, tagged, summarized and keep our desktops clear
⁃ search existing files to help run our businesses or write blog posts
⁃ export labeled images and files to Obsidian (you can also export to Notion via .md)
We’d love your feedback:
⁃ How do you tame screenshots and the random files that build up on your computer today?
⁃ What would your dream “zero clutter” workflow look like? How much do you trust the AI to handle things vs giving input yourself?
⁃ What other export destinations and file types would cover your needs?
We’re giving ProductHunt users their first 100 credits free with code “ProductHunt” (add the 100 credit pack to your cart to claim)
We’d love to hear your feedback! We’ll be hanging out in the chat today to answer any questions.
- Collin & Spencer 🚀
ps: share your wildest “screenshot clutter” horror stories below! Our favorite will win a free year of the max plan!
For the past few years, I’ve been taking screenshots of everything that’s interesting to me. I ended up with a folder of 2,000+ images and other files with no hope of actually being able to ever use the files.
When my brother @collin_burleigh was looking for his next AI tool to build, I shared this backlog problem and he built AutoSortPro!
I’ve been using AutoSort every day for the past few months and it’s incredible how many interesting things I’ve rediscovered. So much so that I’m now able to make a daily post of what AutoSort has uncovered for me.
These posts have driven millions of views (shoutout Threads audience) and more importantly led to some incredibly interesting conversations about where the world’s headed.
If you also have a ton of screenshots and other files cluttering up your computer give AutoSortPro a try. We’d love your feedback!