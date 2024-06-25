Autobound is the AI platform for GTM teams to scale hyper-personalized outreach. We automate expert research, turning 300+ real-time insights (like SEC filings, hiring trends, & podcasts) and 150+ buying signals into on-brand, compliant messages. Our built-in brand safety and moderation provide the enterprise-grade control that Ops and Legal require. Scale pipeline, not headcount, with outreach that performs.
The Insight Engine for your GTM workflows.
Autobound for Clay & n8n
Launching today
Autobound's new integrations for Clay and n8n connect the market's most powerful enrichment and automation platforms to our AI Insight Engine. Programmatically turn 300+ real-time insights into mass outreach without writing a single line of code.
Wannabe Stark
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Jason Howie here!
I'm really proud to help launch Autobound on Product Hunt today! Daniel and Kyle have built a fantastic product for teams of all sizes. Over the past 4 months ago I joined them and I have seen them kill themselves day in and day out to make not only the most personalized writer in the space but also single best source of person and company level insights and signals in the world.
Hope you get a chance to check it out!
-Jason
Note from the CEO and Co-founder of Autobound, Daniel Wiener:
Hello PH Community!
I’m Daniel Wiener, CEO and Co-Founder at Autobound. As a long-time builder and operator, this is a launch I've been personally excited about for months.
For too long, GTM teams have been drowning in amazing data from tools like Clay, but they've had no scalable way to turn that data into revenue-generating conversations. Your enriched data, intent signals, and triggers just sit there, waiting for a human to manually write an email. It's slow, inefficient, and doesn't scale.
We're here to fix that.
Today, we're launching our native integrations for Clay and n8n, connecting your automated workflows directly to Autobound's AI Insight Engine.
What does this mean for you?
- For Clay users: You can now add an "Autobound" column to any table. Feed it your enriched data, and it will return a hyper-personalized, brand-safe email in seconds by analyzing over 300+ real-time insights (think SEC filings, hiring data, competitor signals, etc.).
- For n8n users: Drag-and-drop our new Autobound node into any workflow. Trigger off a new lead in your CRM, a webhook, or any event, and automatically generate the perfect outreach message to send via Outreach, HubSpot, or Gmail.
This is about putting your outbound on autopilot—safely. Every message is passed through our brand safety and compliance layer, so you can scale outreach without losing control.
To celebrate with the Product Hunt community, we're offering 20% off for 12 months on all new subscriptions, just use promo code 20OFF2025.
We’ll be here all day answering questions. I'd love to see the wild GTM workflows you all come up with.
Let's get building! Daniel