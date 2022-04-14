Ascend is the first Agentic Data Engineering platform. Our AI agents automatically handle all the tedious stuff—pipeline maintenance, incident triage, and more—so your team can focus on what matters. Build data workflows in minutes instead of weeks, then let our agents keep everything running smoothly.
Advanced AI for building & running agentic data & workflows
Meet Otto, your AI data teammate 🐐 — the agent that builds, monitors & fixes your data workflows. From pipeline health to schema evolution, Otto helps you ship data products in hours, not weeks.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Sean, the founder & CEO of Ascend.io. I've spent 20+ years in data systems at Google, Ooyala (the first company I founded), and now Ascend. 🚀
Today we're launching something that makes working with data truly delightful. Whether you're a data engineer, analytics engineer, or anyone building data products, I think you're genuinely going to love Ascend.
The vision: What if you had an AI teammate that helps you build, monitor, and fix your data workflows? Not just code suggestions - an actual partner that understands your data and takes action.
Meet Otto, your data GOAT 🐐 (and yes, the greatest of all time)
Otto is your AI agent that co-builds with you. Think of him as the teammate who:
1️⃣ Monitors pipelines 24/7 and catches issues before they become problems
2️⃣ Suggests tests based on your business logic
3️⃣ Connects to your tools (Slack, PagerDuty, GitHub) to coordinate incident response
4️⃣ Actually fixes things autonomously when he's confident
But here's what makes this different: Your workflows are unique. Your agents should be too.
🤖 Custom Agents: Build domain-specific agents in minutes for dealing with things like schema evolution, cost optimization, data quality, compliance - whatever your team needs
⚡ Works with Your Stack: Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, Azure, AWS - Otto makes your existing platforms even better
🚀 Real Results: Teams are already shipping data products in hours instead of weeks.
Try it free at app.ascend.io/signup (no credit card required, and you can set up your first agent in 5 minutes)
I'm genuinely curious: If you could have an AI agent handle ANY part of your data workflow, what would it be? What would free up your time to build the stuff you actually care about?
Also for Product Hunters: Extended free tier + early access to new agent capabilities. I'll be here all day talking about agentic workflows, how we think about AI safety in production, or just nerding out about data! 🤓
Great work from Team Ascend! Curious @sean_knapp, what do you think some of the more interesting use cases data teams should consider for leveraging AI?
@jenny_hurn There are so many!
Otto DataOps: have Otto handle pipeline breaks, error triaging, and notifications for you.
Co-pilot: just like Cursor, but for data! Let Otto do the heavy lifting of analyzing code, inspecting data, prototyping, and more. According to my usage stats, I had over 30 conversations with Otto this weekend alone. 🤓 Bonus: Otto's really good at making bulk edits for you. 😮💨
Data migration: we've seen customers use Otto to not only migrate data clouds (say, from open source Spark to @Snowflake), but also off of legacy systems like Informatica and even dbt + Fivetran.
Weekly Snippets: forgot what you did last week? No worries, Otto scans Git history for you and can whip those up for you in less than a minute!
Interested in a quick interactive tour? Check it out: https://ascend.storylane.io/share/o2awn77kz0ut