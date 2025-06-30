Architech

Architech

Let AI Architect Your Vision

19 followers

Visit website
Web-based platform for visually designing and understanding software architectures.
This is the 2nd launch from Architech. View more

Architech

Launching today
Visualize codebases & co-create software architecture
Instantly visualize GitHub, GitLab & Bitbucket repos into system blueprints, co-create with AI-powered templates, explore community designs, sync diagrams to GitHub, canvas, customise with sleek themes, and accelerate design with Architech’s in-house models.
Architech gallery image
Architech gallery image
Architech gallery image
Architech gallery image
Architech gallery image
Architech gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Software EngineeringDeveloper ToolsGitHub
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Abhishek Mallick
Maker
📌
Hey everyone 🙌 When we launched Architech a few months ago, the goal was simple: make system design less painful and more collaborative. The feedback we got from the community has been incredible, and it pushed us to take things a lot further. This relaunch brings some of the biggest updates yet: - Codebase integrations → visualize your GitHub, GitLab & Bitbucket repos instantly. - GitHub sync → push diagrams right into your project’s README. - Expanded templates → SaaS, AI/ML pipelines, LLM apps, mobile backends, and more. - In-house AI models (arch-base & arch-apex) → trained on real architectures and engineering knowledge. - Themes & customization → make the canvas yours. - Community sharing → create and share templates with others. Our vision is to make Architech the go-to place for turning messy ideas or complex repos into clear, production-ready architecture blueprints. We’d love your feedback — what works, what doesn’t, and what you’d love to see next. And of course, if you’re building something cool, we’d be excited to hear how Architech fits into your workflow.