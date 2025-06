• 4 reviews

I found Arcade from a search on Product Hunt. We were struggling with making eye-catching videos on our LP. Arcade overwhelms other competitors in the following points. - Free plan: You can try for a long time. This is very helpful when the schedule is unstable, such as when you release the first version. - Video export: You can export the demo as mp4/gif. These two options cover almost all the places you want to put the demo on. Besides, you will find most of the features you need for your demo!