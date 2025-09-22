Launching today
We built Answerly to stop wasting time switching tabs. It reads your screen and gives instant, step-by-step solutions for coding, math, and more. Problem-solving is now seamless and focused. Can’t wait for the Product Hunt community to try it!
Hey Product Hunt community!
I'm Samuel, a recent Computer Science grad. I'm incredibly excited to share the project that I've been passionately building, Answerly.
While studying for my degree , I constantly found myself stuck on problems, from tricky algorithms on sites like HackerRank to dense academic papers. I was spending so much time just trying to screenshot or copy-paste things into a separate AI chat window, and the whole process felt incredibly clunky and broke my concentration. I thought, "What if an AI could just see my screen and help me right where I am?" That's the idea that sparked Answerly.
The real magic isn't just that it's a powerful solver; it's the seamless workflow. With one click, Answerly visually analyzes your screen content, a coding problem, a multiple-choice quiz, even a diagram in an article, and gives you a detailed answer without you ever needing to switch tabs. It removes all the friction between having a question and getting an insight.
I'm most proud of turning a personal frustration into a tool that feels polished and genuinely helpful. The goal was to create something that feels less like a simple "cheat tool" and more like a true 24/7 learning companion that helps you get unstuck and understand the "why" behind an answer. It’s the tool I wish I had during my own late-night study sessions.
I'll be here all day to answer any questions. I would absolutely love to hear your feedback on how I can make Answerly even better!