Flat slideshows put people to sleep. Introducing a platform that uses AI to combine text, audio, video, and 3D models to deliver presentations your audience won't forget. Start with resources you already have. Animant creates concise chapters that summarize discussions, trim recordings, and automatically rotate 3D models as you speak. Students and teachers can elevate notes into engaging experiences, and marketing and sales teams can impress clients with product demos they can try at home.
Bring your presentations, lessons, and stories to life with Animant — the immersive presentation app that goes beyond the slideshow. Combine audio, video, PDFs, and interactive 3D models into time-synced experiences that engage, explain, and inspire.
Hi Product Hunt 👋, I’m thrilled to announce Animant 2.0 - an app that let's anyone create immersive, interactive 3D presentations. Traditional slideshows tend to be boring, as they solely consist of text and images. On average, people tend to engage with content better if they can interact with it in realtime. That's the motivation behind Animant - the app combines your existing PDFs, audio, and video clips with 3D models that your audience can spin around and manipulate as you explain it. To get started, simply select your existing media. Animant's AI (Magic Chapter) analyses your media and creates key chapters based on major topics and concepts discussed. Magic Chapter also intelligently trims and arranges your audio and video clips to match each chapter, and it suggests the best places to import 3D models. Animant is designed for everyone - even if you don't have experience making 3D models. With the built-in 3D Scan feature, you can use your pro iPhone or iPad camera system to construct a detailed 3D model of any physical object with photogrammetry. When your model is ready, simply add it alongside your chapter's text. Animant's AI goes even further with Magic Effects. Once you've added your 3D model to a chapter with audio or video, Magic Effects analyses your spoken transcript to add 3D emphasis effects that are time-synced to your discussion. So when you talk about the "right atrium of the heart", your model instantly rotates as you speak. There's plenty of new features in the coming months, such as the ability to view and share Animant stories directly in your web browser, and to restrict access to stories just so they can be viewed by your team. Check out a live demo of these features with Animant's Guides, available from the Story Gallery once you install the app. Some features (such as audio and video support for Magic Chapter and Effects) require iOS or macOS 26, and some features require an account. Thanks for your support, please let me know your thoughts below!