Flat slideshows put people to sleep. Introducing a platform that uses AI to combine text, audio, video, and 3D models to deliver presentations your audience won't forget. Start with resources you already have. Animant creates concise chapters that summarize discussions, trim recordings, and automatically rotate 3D models as you speak. Students and teachers can elevate notes into engaging experiences, and marketing and sales teams can impress clients with product demos they can try at home.
Go beyond static presentations
Animant 2.0
Bring your presentations, lessons, and stories to life with Animant — the immersive presentation app that goes beyond the slideshow. Combine audio, video, PDFs, and interactive 3D models into time-synced experiences that engage, explain, and inspire.
