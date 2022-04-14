Androidify
Create & share Android characters that look like anyone
19 followers
This is the 2nd launch from Androidify. View more
The classic bot creator is back with Gemini
Launching today
The classic Androidify app is back, now powered by Gemini. Turn your selfie or a simple prompt into a unique Android bot avatar. Use AI to generate custom backgrounds with image editing, create shareable stickers, and bring your bot to life.
Launch Team
Flowtica Scribe
Hi everyone!
I can't believe it's been 11 years since the first Androidify launch.
In the GenAI era, Androidify is back with a completely new feel. You can now upload a selfie and it uses Gemini to analyze your picture and create a unique bot. The whole process is powered by AI, from validating the photo to generating the final avatar.
Two of the new features in the mobile app are especially fun. "Background Vibe" lets you use a prompt to place your bot in a new AI-generated scene. And "Sticker Mode" instantly removes the background, which is perfect for sharing.
The realism of how it "Androidifies" you now is on a whole new level. It makes you realize how fast time flies and technology moves forward, but the fun never changes :)