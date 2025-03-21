ALTAR
ALTAR is an AI-powered workspace that organizes everything you save - notes, images, links, and more - into a smart knowledge base. It learns what matters to you and helps you find answers, analyze insights, and create new ideas in just moments, helping you turn inspiration into action without the friction.
ALTAR 2.0 looks like a huge leap forward! The refreshed UI, upgraded image generation, and powerful multi-agent workflows sound like a killer combo. Love the focus on deep web search and seamless organization—perfect for anyone serious about creating with AI. Excited to explore everything this update has to offer!
@supa_l Thank you so much! 🙌 We’ve poured a lot into this update — especially to make ALTAR feel like a true creative partner, not just a tool. Super excited for you to explore the new UI, image gen, and multi-agent workflows. Can’t wait to hear what you create with it! 💡✨
👋 Hey Product Hunt~
As one of the engineers behind Altar, it’s been incredible to see this idea evolve into something that actually helps people think better, not just faster. Behind the scenes, a lot of care went into making the multi-agent system and the fresh new UI.
What excites me most about this release is how everything comes together into a single workspace that adapts to you over time. It's not just a tool, it's more like infrastructure for ideas.
Really grateful for all the feedback that shaped 2.0. Keep it coming.