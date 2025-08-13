Launching today
Ally Solos Glasses
The most accessible AI assistant, now wearable
21 followers
The most accessible AI assistant, now wearable
21 followers
Ally Solos Glasses: lightweight smart glasses with a camera, powered by Ally, the most accessible AI assistant, designed for blind and low vision. Interact with your environment, read menus, and recognize objects, people, and more — just by talking.
Envision | Sponsorship
Hi PH community, good to be back here! 👋
We’ve spent years building AI-powered tools for blind and low vision people, and Ally Solos Glasses brings together everything we’ve learned in AI, wearables, and accessibility. We worked hard to make this experience fast, natural, and truly empowering, letting blind users explore the world, read text, recognize people, and more, all hands-free with just your voice.
This launch is special because it’s the result of years of listening to our community and pushing the limits of assistive tech. Excited to hear your thoughts!
AltPage.ai
No way, wearable AI in glasses form? That’s the dream for anyone who hates pulling out their phone every five minutes—can it handle voice commands on the go too?